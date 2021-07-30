Boeing Starliner's test launch gets postponed; liftoff is now scheduled for August 3rd

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner was scheduled to launch to the International Space Station (ISS) today on the Atlas V rocket. However, Nasa and Boeing cancelled the launch of the Starliner after the ISS suffered a mishap. The Starliner atop the Atlas V rocket was scheduled to blast off to space from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida earlier today. However, the launch had to be cancelled after the ISS was thrown out of control as the jet thrusters on the newly added wing, the Nauka module, fired accidently.

Boeing Starliner’s new test launch will take place on August 3rd now

Nasa and Boeing on Friday announced that the earliest launch opportunity for the latter’s second Orbital Flight Test (OFT-2) is August 3rd. If everything goes well and on schedule, then the Atlas V rocket with the Starliner on top of it will launch at 1:20 pm EDT (10:50 PM India time) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA also mentioned that if the launch doesn’t happen for some reason on August 3rd, then the immediate backup date for the liftoff is August 4th.

"NASA and Boeing have decided to stand down from Friday’s launch attempt of the agency’s Orbital Flight Test-2 mission. Currently, launch teams are assessing the next available opportunity. The move allows the International Space Station team time to continue working checkouts of the newly arrived Roscosmos’ Nauka module and to ensure the station will be ready for Starliner’s arrival", Nasa said in a blog post.

Starliner will ship Nasa cargo and crew supplies to the ISS

The Starliner capsule developed by Boeing will be carrying more than 150 kgs of Nasa Cargo and Crew supplies to the International Space Station. The next flight of the Atlas V will be checking the capabilities of Starliner from launching to the ISS, docking, re-entering to the atmosphere, and safely landing in the desert. The second orbital test flight of the Starliner to the ISS will be unmanned. If everything goes right, Boeing and Nasa will be looking at the outcomes and data to decide on a crewed flight of the Starliner to the ISS.

What went wrong at the ISS?

According to Nasa, the ISS suffered a major mishap soon after the jet thrusters on the newly docked Nauka module fired inadvertently. This caused the space station to pitch out of its normal flight position in the Earth’s orbit. However, the ground crew at Nasa were able to restore the orientation of the space station very soon by activating thrusters on another module docked on it.