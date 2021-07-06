Booking COVID-19 vaccination slots becomes easier for Indian users; here are the details

So now booking a slot for the COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t seem to be a very hectic job for users, now they have a new authorized way of getting their shots book.

Recently a team of Under45 has garnered huge popularity for helping the needy for getting slots of COVID-19 vaccination. It seems that their work has become so popular that a health-tech startup HealthifyMe has acqui-hired the team and opened a vaccine slot booking feature to the app and website. So now booking a slot for the COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t seem to be a very hectic job for users, now they have a new authorized way of getting their shots book. Let’s have a closer look at how this new acquisition works and how you can book a slot for yourself.

"Now, one can also book their slots directly from HealthifyMe, which has registered itself as an Application Service Provider (ASP) with CoWin. To supercharge efforts on its vaccination slot booking initiative, HealthifyMe has also acqui-hired the Under45 team," as per an official statement quoted by CNBC.

Earlier the company has launched a website called Vaccinateme.in which went live in 10 different languages. HealthifyMe claims that the website has triumphantly helped more than 8 million people in India who were looking for slots to get vaccinated. Under45 is a platform that sends vaccination slot alerts to the users who have opted for the service via the Telegram messaging app. The platform was developed by a Chennai-based developer named Berty Thomas.

According to the report, the platform is capable of sending live vaccination alerts to its 4.1 million subscribers through more than 670 channels on the instant messaging platform Telegram. Thomas joined HealthifyMe as an associate Director and he will closely work with Manan Chandan, who is the Senior Director at HealthifyMe.

“Along with him, Suchdeep Juneja (who developed the VaccineTracker) and Chandraaditya Putuveru (who launched the Twitter bot - BloreVaccine) have also come on board,” as per the official statement.

It seems that booking a slot for COVID-19 vaccination is going to be easier than before. The company claims that around 35 percent of users who have received alerts, actually got their vaccination slots booked.

What is the Under45 platform? Under45 is a platform that sends vaccination slot alerts to the users who have opted for the service via the Telegram messaging app. How to book vaccination slots for COVID-19? You can opt for the Under45 the Telegram messaging app, as soon as slots are available the platform sends live vaccination alerts to its subscribers through more than 670 channels. You can check for the slots and book it then an there. How has HealthifyMe helped Indians to get vaccinated? HealthifyMe has launched a website called Vaccinateme.in which went live in 10 different languages. HealthifyMe claims that the website has triumphantly helped more than 8 million people in India who were looking for slots to get vaccinated.

Credits :CNBC

Share your comment ×