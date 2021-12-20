Boult AirBass Propods X earbuds unveiled in India; Specifications and price

The true wireless stereo market in India is growing at a good pace as brands such as Noise, Boat and Boult Audio are giving tough competition to each other. These brands come up with high quality products for the audience in the country regularly. Boult Audio has unveiled the all new Airbass Propods X in India which provides a playback time of up to 32 hours. Additionally, the company has claimed that the earbuds work smoothly even when they are at distance from the connected device unlike other TWS earbuds that don't work properly if the connected device is at a certain distance. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the Boult AirBass Propods X earbuds.

Boult AirBass Propods X earbuds: Specifications

Boult launched the AirBass Propods X today in India. The earbuds offer an 8 hour playback time on a single charge and the playback time increases up to 32 hours along with the charging case. The company has provided touch controls that allow you to pause or play tracks, change the tracks, increase volume and project or pick up the call. The earbuds come included with Voice assistant support including Google Voice Assistant and Siri.

The Boult AirBass Propods X earbuds are IPX5 certified for water resistance and are perfect for outdoor usage. The weight of the product is 90 grams and it is comfortable enough to carry outside. It comes with a micro woofer that enhances the sound quality. Furthermore, the company has claimed that these earbuds from Boult Audio offer a 100 minute playback time for 10 minutes charge.

Boult Audio AirBass ProPods X earbuds: Availability and pricing

Boult Audio’s all new AirBass Propods X earbuds have been launched in India and are priced at Rs 1,499 for a limited period of time. These earbuds are available in a single black colour option on Amazon shopping app. The company is offering one year warranty to the customers with the AirBass Propods X earbuds.

