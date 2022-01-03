Boult Audio Launched ProBass ZCharge Earphones with 40 Hrs Battery Backup and IPX5 Rating; Read More

Boult Audio has been working continuously to bring new, budget-friendly audio accessories to Indian customers, and the company is continuing this trend with the launch of another earphone for them. The Boult ProBass ZCharge is a new product in the brand's lineup. The earphones have 14.2mm drivers and a battery life of up to 40 hours. The Boult ProBass ZCharge comes with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and an IPX5 water and sweat resistance rating. Let's have a look at the other features of the new Boult earphones.

Boult ProBass ZCharge Specifications

The new Boult ProBass ZCharge wireless headphones include 14.2mm drivers and 'aerospace-grade' alloy micro-woofers, according to the firm, which provide additional bass while keeping the company's sonic character. The earphones have Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and are sweat and water-resistant to IPX5, making them suitable for use during exercises.

The ProBass ZCharge has a 40-hour battery life and an in-ear design that is comfortable to wear. In addition, the ProBass ZCharge supports USB Type C rapid charging. With just 10 minutes of charging, you may be up and running for nearly 15 hours without having to recharge. According to the business, you can now keep up with your hectic lifestyle for nearly a week on a full charge. To avoid the wires of the neckband earphones from tangling, both ear tips can be magnetically linked to each other.

There's also support for a voice assistant that can be activated with a tap, giving users a hands-free experience. With just a voice command, users can summon their Google or Apple AI assistant and stay up to current on the latest news and weather forecasts, as well as ask for directions, change music tracks, and ring back home. With a soft silicon band and in-line control, the device offers an ergonomic and pleasant design. The earbuds include a lightweight soft silicon band designed for comfort and style, as well as #extra-soft silicon ear tips and ear fins for a secure fit and all-day comfort.

Price and Availability

According to the company, the pricing of the Boult ProBass ZCharge in India is Rs. 1,299. The wireless neckband earbuds will be available on Amazon in three colours: black, blue, and red. The Boult ProBass ZCharge wireless earphones come with a one-year warranty from Boult Audio.

