Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge wireless earphones launched; here are the details

The domestic audio accessories maker Boult Audio has introduced its new wireless earphones called the Bould Audio ProBass Qcharge in the country. It is one of the most affordable wireless audio accessories from the company in India. The Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge features a neckband-style design. The device comes with a lightweight design and features a sweat-resistant design, thanks to the IPX5 certification. The wearable provides a beefy battery that provides long hours of audio listening experience.

Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge specs and features

The Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge wireless earphones offer micro-woofers, which are encased in aerospace-grade aluminium alloy. As its name suggests, the wearable provides vivid and deep bass while providing clear highs. The sweat-resistant audio accessory provides up to 24 hours of audio listening experience. Notably, the device also supports fast charging, as its name suggests. The earphones have soft silicone ear tips and ear fins, which are touted to provide a firm grip to offer a comfortable music listening experience all day long.

The Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge wireless earphones also offer a magnetic design, which makes sure that both the earbuds of the device are held together when you are not using them. There’s a dedicated button onboard the wireless earphones to let you summon voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. You can charge the wearable by its USB Type-C port. The company claims that with just 15 minutes of charge, you can get up to 15 hours of continuous sound output. Notably, the earphones can fully charge in just half an hour.

Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge price in India

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge wireless earphones have been priced competitively at just Rs 1,199. The wearable comes in Black, Blue, and Green colour variants. The wireless earphones come with one year warranty and can be purchased from Amazon India.

The Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge will be competing against the Boat Rockerz 330 wireless earphones. The Boat offering is touted to provide 30 hours of nonstop music listening experience. The Boat Rockerz 330 wireless earphones are priced at Rs 1,399 and can be purchased from the brand’s website and Amazon.