Brave browser launches Brave Wallet, a Browser-Native Crypto Wallet

Brave Browser has been one of the popular and widely used Chromium-based browsers. The privacy-focused browser blocks ads and trackers by default and has a simple user interface. It can now also store and track your cryptocurrency portfolio.

The Brave team announced the addition of the Brave Wallet, a crypto wallet that allows users to store, manage, grow, and swap their portfolio from a single wallet, in a recent announcement through a blog post.

The Brave Wallet is integrated directly into the Brave desktop browser, allowing users to access Web3 decentralised apps (Dapps) without the need to install browser extensions. All EVM-compatible chains and L2 are supported, including Polygon, xDai, Avalanche, and others. Users can connect to hardware wallets such as Trezor and Ledger by importing their wallets from MetaMask or Brave's legacy Crypto Wallets service.

The main highlights of the Brave Wallet are as follows:

See live and historical market graphs (price data powered by CoinGecko)

Find the best price match against a list of providers with built-in swap functionality

Send and receive assets

Buy with fiat via Wyre

Interact with DApps for any EVM compatible network

Manage their portfolio — with a non-fungible token (NFT) and multi-chain support

Easily import their wallet from MetaMask and self-custody wallets, or Brave’s legacy Crypto Wallets extension, or hardware wallets such as Trezor and Ledger (no Ledger Live required)

Send and receive NFTs

Brave claims that its wallet is safer than other extension-based wallets and that it does not require additional background processes, requiring less CPU and memory.

The Brave Wallet is available in version 1.32 of the Brave desktop browser. It will be available in mobile apps "soon." You can get to the Brave Wallet by tapping on the Wallet icon in the address bar or by going to the Settings page. To try it out, go to Brave's website and download the most recent build.