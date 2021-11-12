Buy JioPhone Next on affordable EMI plans; Read more

The American Search giant, Google, partnered with the Telecom giant from India, Reliance, to release one of the most affordable smartphones in India. The JioPhone Next was launched a few days back and is claimed to be the most affordable 4G smartphone across the globe. The company has come up with affordable EMI plans for the buyers to purchase this newly launched smartphone. The JioPhone Next is now giving competition to Chinese smartphones such as the Realme C11 and the Redmi 9A in the Indian market. The users can purchase the smartphone by paying just Rs 1999 as down payment and additional amount of Rs 501 as processing charge. Take a look at the affordable EMI plans that the company is offering on JioPhone Next.

JioPhone Next: Price and EMI plans

The all new JioPhone Next smartphone will cost you Rs 6,499 in India. Reliance and Google have partnered together to bring this smartphone into the market. The company is providing easy EMI plans for the customers. You will just have to pay Rs 1999 as down payment and Rs 501 as processing charge, post which you can select your desired EMI plan.

You will get to choose between four different plans such as Large plan, Always-on plan, XL plan and XXL plan. These plans include an 18 months and 24 months installment facility. The Rs 350 per month for 18 months plan is the most affordable amongst all the four plans. In this plan, you need to pay a total amount of Rs 8,800 that includes the Rs 1,999 down payment and Rs 501 processing charge.

The Rs 300 per month for 24 months plan is the next best plan; however, you will have to pay a total amount of Rs 9,700 in two years time. The company is looking forward to targeting the users that have not used or purchased any smartphones yet and that is why it is offering affordable EMI plans so that everyone can purchase smartphones without worrying about the price.

JioPhone Next: Specifications

The newly launched JioPhone Next runs on Pragati OS based on a lite version of Android 11. The handset has Google Assistant with support for 10 different languages. It features a 13 megapixel rear camera and an 8 megapixel front camera.

For more tech related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.