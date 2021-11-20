Canon firmware update adds EOS R3 features to the EOS R5, R6 and EOS-1D X Mark III

Canon has released new firmware for its EOS R5, EOS R6, and EOS-1D X Mark III cameras, which will give users new features previously only found in the recently released EOS R3, Canon's latest and feature-packed full-frame mirrorless camera.

The new firmware, v1.50 for the mirrorless EOS R5 and R6 cameras and v1.6 for the DSLR EOS-1D X Mark III, will be available on December 2nd here.

The update adds features previously found only in the recently released Canon EOS R3 mirrorless camera, so if you own one of these three cameras, you should be able to bring it closer in specification to the EOS R3 by adding some brand-new features.

The cameras will benefit from improved subject detection. This takes the form of Vehicle and Body detection autofocus on the EOS R5 and R6, while the EOS-1D X Mark III gets an improved Head Detection for winter sports athletes wearing goggles.

The new firmware on all three models prevents photographers from accidentally transferring files by pressing the multi-controller when "Transfer with SET" is set for FTP transfer.

With the FTP Server Passive Mode Setting, you can disable the multi-controller for FTP transfers and change the default from Active to Passive. During remote operation, you can also change the settings for "simultaneous recording" and "current drive."

Updates to the EOS R5 and EOS R6

New EOS R5 and R6 features include improved subject recognition, including Vehicle and Body detection, as well as improved Face/Eye Detection when your subject is wearing a mask.

With a new White Capture Mode and an EVF Smooth feature to suppress lower frame rates in low light, you can now set a manual White Balance when using Live View.

Additionally, Full-time manual focus support for the RF 70-200 mm F4L IS USM has been added too, though the lens also requires a firmware update which will also be released on 2nd December.

The EOS R5 will be the only camera in the trio to support the recently announced Canon RF 5.2mm F2.8L DUAL FISHEYE lens.

New features for the EOS-1D X Mark III

The above-mentioned Enhanced Head Detection for more accurate head detection when shooting winter sports athletes wearing goggles is one of the new features unique to the EOS-1D X Mark III.

To save time, you can now change the settings to enable image rating and voice memo to be set at the same time, rather than using two separate buttons for these functions. The Power Saving Settings for FTP Transfers have also been changed to "not use" rather than "use."