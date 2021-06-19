Canon’s China offices with AI cameras only allow smiling workers to enter the office

Canon Information Technology China has installed a face recognition feature that will allow only smiling employees to enter the office. All you need to know.

Canon is a multinational company that is known for its wide range of professional cameras, printers, health care devices, and a lot more across the globe. The company is also known for its innovative working environment for its employees and the example of such interesting tech has been witnessed in Canon Information Technology China. It has been reported that the company has installed a face recognition feature which will allow only smiling employees to enter the office. Long story short, the company has installed AI-powered cameras which will let the workers get in only if they smile into the facilities. Let’s have a closer look at the new feature added by Canon to its China office.

Canon new Smile Recognition tech

According to a report from Gizmochina, the AI-enabled camera makes use of a smile recognition feature that detects smiling faces. Further, the report suggests that the cameras are installed in the office to ensure that the employees are happy all the time. As mentioned above the workers will only be allowed to enter a room or book meetings when they are smiling.

However, it seems like the company is only forcing employees to just put a fake smile on their faces for access to the room. The purpose of the new technology installed in the Canon Information Technology office in China seems to be in doubt and everyone can’t be in a good mood all the time. Back in 2020, China surpassed the US in filling the number of artificial intelligence patents. That’s the only reason why Canon chose Chine to set up its testing facilities for its upcoming new technologies.

The smile recognition technology was introduced by the company in 2020, as a workplace management tool. However, the wider acceptance of this technology is still in doubt. According to the reports, the technology might face difficulties in the US because the country might not appreciate it and categorize it under privacy invasion. So it would be interesting to see what Canon is going to do with the new technology and how it’s going to sell it to organizations across the world.

