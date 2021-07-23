CarryMinati with GameTV launches Fan Passes on BGMI

Popular gaming enthusiasts and YouTube Creator CarryMinati has announced plans to bring Fan Passes in collaboration with GameTV. The Fan Pass will allow players to go up against CarryMinati in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Ajay Nagar with more than 30 million subscribers on YouTube has recently joined hands with GameTV to launch the fan passes, which is one of the newest ways to monetize content and provide benefits to the followers. Let’s have a look at how to get the fan pass.

CarryMinati Fan Passes in Battleground Mobile India

After the launch of BGMI Krafton has garnered a huge player base in India with more than 34 million downloads on Android devices. With the launch of the Fan Pass CarryMinati will be able to monetize its content, but it also gives benefits to the subscribers. The newly launched Fan Pass will allow the player to compete with their favourite content creators like CarryMinati and it's not limited to BGMI other games are also included.

“Online gaming has reached cult status in India. GameTV is among some of the leading e-sports forums in the globe. Its vision of supporting gaming creators like me would encourage the gaming community and open newer avenues for many talented players. I back opportunities that in turn support the gaming community at large. On the request of GameTV we have extended our one-month association until 24 July 2021 as we are waiting for BGMI Battlegrounds Mobile India to launch in India officially," Sportskeeda quoted CarryManati.

According to the reports, within a month about 18 million in platform currency was spent on Fan Passes. Furthermore, the report suggests that close to 50,000 Fan Passes were bought by CarryMinati’s followers. It would be interesting to see how players are going to go up against their favourite content creators. Meanwhile, BGMI is also preparing for the upcoming esports tournament which is going to start soon and hope all the popular teams have already started practising for the tournament.