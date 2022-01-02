CCI orders probe into Apple over alleged abuse of app market

On Friday, India's competition watchdog ordered an investigation into Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) business practises in the country, stating that the iPhone maker had initially violated certain antitrust laws.

The order comes after a non-profit group claimed earlier this year that Apple was abusing its dominant position in the app market by forcing developers to use its proprietary in-app purchase system.

The complainant, "Together We Fight Society," claimed that Apple's imposition of a 30% in-app fee for the distribution of paid digital content, as well as other restrictions, harms competition by increasing costs for app developers and customers, while also acting as a barrier to market entry.

According to the CCI, Apple's restrictions effectively deny potential app developers and distributors market access. "At this stage, the Commission is convinced that a prima facie case has been made out against Apple that merits investigation," it said.

In a filing to the CCI last month, seen by Reuters, the company denied the allegations and asked the regulator to dismiss the case, emphasising that its market share in India was an "insignificant" 0-5 per cent. CCI, on the other hand, stated in the order that Apple's argument about market share was "completely misdirected" because the allegations concerned anti-competitive restrictions on app developers rather than end-users.

The allegations are similar to those levelled against Apple in the European Union, where regulators launched an investigation into the American tech behemoth last year.

The CCI directed that the investigation be completed and a report be submitted within 60 days of the order. Such investigations typically last several months.

Separately, the watchdog is looking into Google's in-app payment system as part of a larger investigation into the company after Indian startups expressed concerns last year.