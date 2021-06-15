China's Mars rover Zhurong sends back some incredible selfies; China Mars Mission

China becomes the second country after the USA to successfully land and transmit images from Mars.

For three long months, the Tianwen-1 stayed in Mars's orbit, studying the landing sites. After careful calculations of the landing sites, on the 14th of May 2021, the lander/rover successfully made its descent and landing in the designated landing zone. After the successful landing, the rover transmitted back images.

In the recently transmitted images from China's Zhurong rover, we can see the rover Zhurong and the lander Tianwen-1 standing next to each other. China does not have any other rover on Mars but the rover Zhurong and the lander Tianwen-1.

So, who took the picture?

China's rover does not have a long arm like the ones on NASA's rovers. NASA rovers can take selfies because their rovers Curiosity and Perseverance have extendable arms with a wide lens camera. They can extend the arm to capture images away from themselves or even use them to take selfies. China's Zhurong rover does not have any extendable arms. Instead has a detachable camera, that the rover can place at a distance and then remotely take pictures. Hence most of the pictures sent back by China's rover has Zhurong in them.

Zhurong is also entirely powered by solar energy and uses an array of solar panels to recharge the onboard batteries. This is not the most viable solution as the red planted frequently experiences dust storms, which would lead to the dust build-up on the solar panels leading to low power generation. NASA's rovers Curiosity and Perseverance as they have nuclear power generators onboard them.

When did the China Mars mission land on the Red Planet?

China's Mars mission saw a successful landed on Mars on the 14th of May, 2021. The Long March5(Y4) rocket carrying the Tianwen-1 probe took off from the Wenchang LC-101 Launch site on the 23rd of July, 2020. After seven months of inter solar travel, Tianwen-1 reached the Mars orbit on the 10th of February, 2021.

But with Tianwen-1, China has become the first nation to successfully deploy an orbiter, lander and rover in a single mission. With the latest landing of China's Tianwen-1. The Human race now has three operational rovers on Mars. Curiosity and Perseverance rover from NASA USA and Tianwen-1 from China National Space Administration.

