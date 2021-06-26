China's plans for a Mars Base, Sky Ladder and a fleet of Spaceships; Wants to Dominate Space by 2043

China aims for total space dominance by 2043. Plans to build a Mars Base, Sky Ladder and a fleet of Spaceships in the coming years.

After World War II ended in 1945, an onsight of another War was not foreseen, for another decade. But we Humans adapt rather quickly. We were at War again without really engaging directly with each other. This was called the Cold War and lasted for 44 years(1947-1991). So far we have been at peace on the War front. But just over the horizon, there is perhaps a new kind of gathering strength, Space War. In the years to come, the dominance of Space might be at the forefront for most countries.

The first stage of China's Mars Mission saw a successful landing on Mars. For three long months, the Tianwen-1 stayed in Mars's orbit, studying the landing sites. After careful calculations of the landing sites, on the 14th of May 2021, the lander/rover successfully made its descent and landing in the designated landing zone. After the successful landing, the rover transmitted back images. China plans to send a few more rovers to Mars to study the landing sites and Base locations. Once China has the required data, they have planned Manned Mission to Mars for 2033, 2035, 2037, 2041, and 2043, said Wang Xiaojun, Head of China's Main rocket maker.

China has already built a simulation ground on Earth to test and simulate the conditions of Mars. The Lenghu Town of northwest China’s Qinghai Province has land spaces like rocks, sand and even temperatures similar to that on the red planet (Mars). The red rock area is dubbed as "the most Martian place on Earth” by experts in the field. The town is called "Mars Camp" which spans over 1,734 acres of area and was established in 2019. The Mars Camp has a tourism centre, a Mars community and a simulation base amongst other facilities in the designated area. Mars Town will prove to be an important testing area for future Manned missions to Mars.

What is a SKY Bridge?

The concept of a Sky Bridge from Earth to space has been around for decades. We see have used Sky Bridges in construction for centuries, but a Sky Bridge to space has been more of a fantasy than reality because of limitations imposed by laws of physics. With advancements in technology and material science, a Sky Bridge to space might just become reality.

When was the Mars Mission launched? China's Mars mission saw a successful landed on Mars on the 14th of May, 2021. The Long March5(Y4) rocket carrying the Tianwen-1 probe took off from the Wenchang LC-101 Launch site on the 23rd of July, 2020. Where is China's Mars Camp? The Lenghu Town of northwest China’s Qinghai Province has land spaces like rocks, sand and even temperatures similar to that on the red planet (Mars). The red rock area is dubbed as "the most Martian place on Earth” by experts in the field. When did the China Mars mission land on the Red Planet? China's Mars mission saw a successful landed on Mars on the 14th of May, 2021. The Long March5(Y4) rocket carrying the Tianwen-1 probe took off from the Wenchang LC-101 Launch site on the 23rd of July, 2020. Who took Zhurong's picture on Mars? China's Zhurong rover does not have any extendable arms. Instead has a detachable camera, that the rover can place at a distance and then remotely take pictures. Hence most of the pictures sent back by China's rover has Zhurong in them.

Share your comment ×