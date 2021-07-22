Clubhouse drops invite-only system; Now available for all

The Clubhouse is the popular online audio-based social media platform that allows users to talk on diverse topics and meet new people in a voice chat room. The platform has become popular across the globe in the past couple of months, initially, it was an invite-only platform that allows users to sign up who receive invites from their friends. However, starting today the company has lifted the invite-only restriction and made it open for everyone. Founder Paul Davison and Rohan Seth have announced on Wednesday, the founders have also introduced the new logo and app icon. Justin “Meezy" Williams, rapper 21 Savage’s manager is the new icon of the app.



Clubhouse open to all



As per the clubhouse spokesperson, there are 10 million on the waiting list who have and they will be gradually added to the app. However, it doesn’t mean that all the users who have been waiting for getting added will get access today. But if you’re a new user then you will get the instant update.



According to the company, the invite feature of the app has played an important role in making the app successful. “By adding people in waves, welcoming new faces each week in our Wednesday Orientations, and talking with the community each Sunday in Town Hall, we’ve been able to grow Clubhouse in a measured way, and keep things from breaking as we’ve scaled," reads the official blog post.





The new changes with the Clubhouse app come after the company launched the direct messaging app called Backchannel. As per the company, 10 million messages were sent on the first day of launch and 90 million messages were sent in the first week of launch, which seems to be promising.



It seems that Clubhouse founders have decided to make the app open for all amid increasing competition. After the growing popularity of audio chat rooms, social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook have also decided to introduce the feature and that too for all. Let’s see what are the new updates Clubhouse is planning to bring in the future to compete with other platforms.