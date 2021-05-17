Clubhouse has announced an Android App. Available for download in India later this week. What is Clubhouse?

The Clubhouse App has been available on IOS devices for over a year now. The Android-specific App began development this year in Jan and will be available for download worldwide this week.

Clubhouse will be releasing the Android App worldwide this week. India will receive the App on the Google Play Store for download from the 21st of May. Clubhouse announced the launch on their Twitter handle yesterday. The Android App had been in development since early January this year. The beta version of the Android App was released earlier in May in the USA by invite-only download. Clubhouse got a better understanding of the shortcomings of the Android App from the feedback received from the early Android users.

The Android App lacked features like the ability to link Instagram and Twitter profiles, in-app translations, creating and managing clubs, payments, etc. The new app, releasing at the end of the week will have all the above issues resolved and have features similar to the IOS app. Many Android users are looking forward to this release of the app.

Despite the popularity of the Clubhouse App, it has struggled to maintain growth as per AppMagic insight. Mainly because the app was not available to Android users and other rival social media companies like Twitter, Facebook, etc, have launched an app similar to Clubhouse. Hopefully, with the release of the Clubhouse Android app, the market share for the company will increase significantly.

What is Clubhouse App

Clubhouse lets users listen in to live telephone calls of people with their prior permission. These calls you are listening to can be from known celebrities, influencers, scholars, or some interesting people. The App received overnight fame because of Elon Musk and Bill Gates mentioning the App in their respective interviews.

