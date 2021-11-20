ColorOS 12 on Oppo smartphones; How to download

The latest version of the ColorOS platform was launched on 11th October globally and now it is available to download in all the existing devices. This new platform comes with a plethora of new AOD features, privacy, new designs and an all new icon pack. Oppo shared the roadmap of ColorOS 12 platform for India and China during the launch event. The ColorOS 12 platform can be downloaded on Oppo Find X3 Pro smartphones currently and soon the company will roll out updates for all other existing smartphones.

Oppo ColorOS 12 platform: Update

Oppo has rolled out the ColorOS 12 beta program that allows you to experience new features of the ColorOS 12 platform. There might be bugs and some apps may not work properly as this is an early software and the original ColorOS 12 will be rolled out after some time. So it is advised not to install the ColorOS 12 beta on your main device.

Steps to download ColorOS 12 update:

Your device must be 60 percent or more charged You need to update your device now to the required UI version Apply for the early access through the Software Update Application channel Go to the settings and select software update Select the settings icon that you will find in the top right corner Select the trial version and click apply now Now you can submit your details and finish the process

Steps to install ColorOS12 update:

Once you have submitted all the required information, you will receive the update; however, you have to hurry up because there are limited slots available.

Go to the settings and select the software updates option If the update is available then click on download Click on install when the download is complete and wait for some time The smartphone will reboot automatically and the process is complete

For more tech related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.