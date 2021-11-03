Cool Tech Gadgets You Can Gift Your Loved Ones This Diwali

Diwali is approaching, and now is the ideal time to go gift shopping. People are buying new gadgets for themselves or giving them as gifts to their loved ones. In India, Diwali has long been associated with shopping and gifting. It's the season to splurge on gold, real estate, food hampers, vehicles, or even just cell phones, electronics, and other electronic devices. Hundreds of businesses, online purchasing platforms, credit/debit card providers, and digital payment platforms aid shoppers in this process with their hourly, daily, and weekly deals. You can be spoilt for choice with the diversity of options offered.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11

Pop-up selfie cameras are all the latest craze, but nothing compares to the nostalgic appeal of polaroid cameras. Fujifilm's comprehensive collection of instant and digital cameras will not only transport you back in time but will also allow you to capture and save unforgettable moments in real-time. This Instax Mini 11 gift set is appropriate for individuals of all ages. Fujifilm Instax Mini is priced at Rs 5,880 on Fujifilm’s website.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd and 4th Generation)

Have you been on the lookout for the ideal smart speaker that would mix in with your home decor while still providing Alexa's own personality? Amazon's Echo Dot speakers are now available. The Amazon Echo Dot is a smart speaker that can be controlled with your voice from afar. When compared to the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), the Echo Dot (4th Gen) sports a new spherical design and better bass performance (3rd Gen). During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can get the Echo Dot 3rd Gen for Rs 2,149 and the Echo Dot 4th Gen for Rs 4,149.

HP Sprocket Pocket Printer

Saving memories digitally is amazing, but nothing beats having printed photos in your hands and being transported down memory lane while looking at them. However, the challenge of needing to use big printers and a PC is real. This device, fortunately, has your back. Yes, you may now travel with a pocket-sized printer. You can instantly print photos from your phone with the HP Sprocket app. Nothing makes a DIYer happier than having a printer at their disposal.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is a versatile smart clock that can be used in any space. You can see the time from across the room because of its large and vivid display. Users may use Google Assistant to ask queries, listen to music, operate smart home gadgets, and more. This smart clock has a built-in nightlight and is designed to help you be more productive. The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is priced at Rs 2,999 and is available on multiple online sellers.

Tile Mate

Do you have a friend or relative that is prone to losing things? The Tile Mate, on the other hand, makes an excellent tech present. This little Bluetooth tablet should be fastened to anything you don't want to lose. A keychain, a bicycle, or even a phone, for example. You may use your smartphone to make the device ring if your possessions are out of sight. What happens if you can't find your phone? Simply double-press the Tile Mate to make your phone ring, even if it is in silent mode. The Tile Mate is available at Amazon at Rs 3,599.

Apple Airtag

The Apple AirTag is the cheapest Apple device available in India. This AirTag is a great solution for your iPhone pals who have a habit of losing their wallets or keys to quickly remember where they are. Apple Airtag is available at Rs 3,190.

Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier

An air purifier is a must-have device after the Diwali celebrations, especially if you live in the Delhi-NCR area. Phillips Vitashield Intelligent purification detects and removes 99.97 per cent of airborne pollutants as small as 0.003 microns, which is 800 times smaller than PM 2.5. With a CADR of 270 m3/hour, it cleanses a conventional room in just 12 minutes (Standard room size is 18 ft by 12 ft with an 8 ft ceiling height). It has a four-colour air quality metre that provides real-time feedback on air quality and removes 99.90 per cent of germs and viruses, including the H1N1 virus. The Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier is available at Rs 9,999 on Amazon India website.

