Coolpad Cool 20 Pro to Come With MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC, Official Teaser Poster Confirms

Coolpad, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is set to debut the COOL 20 Pro smartphone on December 1. The brand has previously issued a teaser poster that provided us a glimpse of the sleek smartphone's design. The company has recently produced a new teaser poster on Weibo, confirming that the handset would be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor.

Coolpad Cool 20 Pro Expected Specifications

The Cool 20 Pro was previously rumoured to include a 50-megapixel AI triple camera with the ArcSoft imaging algorithm. According to previous images, the smartphone would be available in three colour options: black, white, and blue. Furthermore, the COOL 20 Pro will have an AG glass back shell, which is both delicate and robust, and will not gather fingerprints or smudges.

If we talk about the processor, MediaTek debuted its Dimensity 900 5G SoC in May this year, and many smartphone makers have already relied on it for their 5G handsets. The chip is constructed utilising 6nm process technology and is capable of providing a smooth and silky high frame rate gaming experience. The chipset was previously discovered when a device thought to be the COOL 20 Pro emerged on GeekBench and got TENAA certification.

According to the earlier teasers from Coolpad, the new COOL 20 Pro will have symmetrical twin speakers and enable dual 5G and WiFi6 networks. It is equipped with a 120Hz intelligent variable speed high refreshing screen that can automatically change to the ideal refresh rate and save the mobile phone's battery power.

The forthcoming device by Coolpad has a thickness of 8.3mm and a weight of 193g. According to TENAA, the Cool 20 Pro will have a 6.58-inch FHD+ resolution LCD screen with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is also confirmed to have a 4400mAh battery and a 3.5mm headphone connector.

The Coolpad Cool 20 pro will be the successor of the previously launched Coolpad Cool 20. The Cool 20 Pro will be released at a conference on 1 December in China.

