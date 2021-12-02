Coolpad Cool 20 Pro launched with Dimensity 900, 120 Hz display

Coolpad has unveiled the Cool 20 Pro, a new phone aimed at the Chinese market. It has a 120Hz LCD and is powered by a Dimensity 900 chipset.

The 6.58" display has a Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Coolpad decided to include an 8MP selfie camera in the Cool 20 Pro's waterdrop notch.

The Cool 20 Pro has a 50MP main camera on the back, as well as an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro camera.

The battery has a capacity of 4,500mAh and can be charged at a rate of 33W via the USB-C port. A 3.5mm audio jack, as well as a speaker, are located on the bottom. The Cool 20 Pro has a dedicated second speaker on top and supports Dirac stereo sound.

The operating system is Android 11 with Coolpad's own Cool OS 2.0 interface. The phone is available in two storage capacities: 6/128 GB and 8/128 GB.

The Cool 20 Pro is available in four colours: gold, white, blue, and black, according to Coolpad. The phone is available at major online retailers such as JD.com for CNY1,799 (approximately $280). No words on its international or Indian arrival as of yet.

