Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition OnePlus Watch to Launch on 24th May, in China. OnePlus Teases

OnePlus as a brand, is better known for its smartphones. On the 23rd of March, 2021, OnePlus released its first smartwatch globally and called it the OnePlus Watch. Many fans who were eagerly waiting for the launch of the OnePlus watch were closely following its development until release.

The OnePlus Watch was received with much fanfare but failed to impress many tech enthusiasts. The OnePlus watch did not bring anything new to the table with the OnePlus Watch. Many smartwatch manufacturers were providing better specs in a smartwatch at lower price points. Something OnePlus used to do as a brand when they started selling phones.

OnePlus however, is hoping to win fans back with the release of the Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition OnePlus Watch. The new limited edition OnePlus Watch features a black strap with a yellow accent(signature colours for the Cyberpunk 2077 game) and custom watch faces specially designed around Cyberpunk 2077's theme. The OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition watch will launch on the 24th of May, in China. The OnePlus Watch is not the first Cyberpunk 2077 themed product OnePlus is launching. Last November, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition phone that featured a redesigned phone colour scheme and custom theme for the Oxygen OS.

The current generation of the OnePlus watch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display that sits under a 2.5D glass for protection. The whole body is encased in a steel frame to provide added protection and premium looks. Apart from sensors for SpO2, stress detection, sleep monitoring, etc, the OnePlus watch also features 110 workout modes.

