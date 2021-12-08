Daiwa launches two new 4K UHD Smart TVs powered by webOS TV in India; Price and specifications

Daiwa, the Indian Smart TV brand has expanded its portfolio today in India with the launch of two new UHD Smart TVs powered by webOS TV in India. With ThinQ AI Voice assistance, an intuitive user interface supporting new technologies, and a wide range of streaming services, the webOS TVs outshines every cinematic experience. Both 109cm (43) D43U1WOS and 140 cm (55) D55U1WOS are part of Daiwa's very successful webOS TV series line-up, manufactured at the Greater Noida manufacturing facility of Videotex.

Daiwa Smart TV Price

Priced at Rs 34,999 and 49,999 respectively, the Smart TVs are already available at leading retail stores in India with a 12 months complete warranty and additional 12 months on Panel Warranty. The 4K UHD Smart TVs from Daiwa, with their webOS TV lineup, aim to disrupt the status quo in an industry with its proprietary operating systems.

Daiwa Smart TV Specifications

Both the Smart TVs are powered by ARM CA55 1.1 GHz Quad-core processor. They are equipped with a RAM of 1.5 GB with an internal storage of 8 GB. The TVs support a content store with infotainment apps; that includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Spotify, and many more. ThinQ AI lets users enjoy entertainment through voice assistance via Magic Remote or Smartphone with the LG ThinQ App. It learns user patterns and accordingly builds suggestions and recommendations for music, movies, and more.

Alexa Built-in is now available on the 4K Ultra HD Daiwa Smart TVs powered by webOS TV, which shall allow the users to access all functions of Alexa on the TV and operate the TV using Alexa. With voice command operations using ThinQ AI and Alexa Built-in, Daiwa Smart TVs build the ultimate hands-free experience.

The 4K UHD Smart TVs comes with 20W Surround Sound Box speakers coupled with Dolby Audio sound technology. The Smart TVs support 4K visuals with 1.07 billion colours, and the Cinema Mode is calibrated to D6500 Colour Temperature for users to experience a cinema-like viewing experience. Enhancing the visual experience is the deep learning AI and Quantum Luminit+ Technology that up-scales the low-resolution images to 4K to offer sharp and vivid visuals. The Smart TVs also support personalized picture and sound settings while viewing the content on OTT apps as per the user's preference, making it a real cinema experience. The TVs also support ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), which lowers input lag for a smooth gaming experience.

On the connectivity part, the smart TVs feature Dual-Band Wi-Fi for high-speed connectivity, Miracast, and 2 Way Bluetooth 5.0. The TVs come with a Magic Remote featuring Universal Control of all the connected devices and Voice commands, dedicated hotkeys for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and the unique click wheel.