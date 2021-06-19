Dell launches Inspiron 14 2-in-1 and Inspiron 13, 14, 15 notebooks in India, here are the details

Dell has launched a handful of new Inspiron series devices including a convertible that can be used in multiple modes and three laptops.

Dell has expanded its range of convertibles and laptops in India by launching a handful of new products. The company has launched the Dell Inspiron 7415, which is a convertible and can be used in multiple modes like a laptop, tablet, stand, and tent. Apart from the new hybrid computer, the brand has released the Dell Inspiron 13, Inspiron 14, and the Inspiron 15 laptops. The brand’s new desktop computing machines can be configured with both Intel’s Tiger Lake processors and AMD Lucienne chipsets.

If you are planning to update to a new Dell Inspiron notebook, then here are all the details of the new Dell Inspiron 14 7415 2-in-1, Inspiron 13, Inspiron 14, and Inspiron 15 notebooks.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 features and specifications

Talking about the new Dell convertible first, the Inspiron 14 7415 offers a 14-inch touch-enabled display with full HD resolution. The notebook can be configured with up to AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or up to Intel Core i7-1165G7 processors. The laptop comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of solid-state drive storage. The AMD chipset-powered variants of the Inspiron 14 convertible offer an AMD Vega iGPU, while the Intel processor-backed versions offer up to NVIDIA MX350 GPU. The other key features include a USB Type-C port, three USB Type-A connectors, a 3.5mm headphone socket, an HDMI port, and a 54Wh battery.

Dell Inspiron 13 laptop features

Coming to the new Dell laptops, the Dell Inspiron 13 offers a smaller 13.3-inch QHD+ display and is powered by up to 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processors. The notebook comes with up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of solid-state drive storage, and up to NVIDIA GeForce MX450 2GB GPU with 2GB of memory. The laptop also comes with a USB Type-A port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Dell Inspiron 14 features and specs

As for the Dell Inspiron 14, the laptop offers a 14-inch full HD anti-glare LED display. Unlike the other new Inspiron series devices, the Inspiron 14 only comes in a single AMD Ryzen 5 processor-powered variant that has built-in AMD Radeon Graphics. The notebook comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of solid-state drive storage.

Dell Inspiron 15 features and specifications

The Dell Inspiron 15 model features the biggest screen size of the lot with a 15.6-inch full HD display panel. This one can be configured with up to the Intel Core i7 processor on the Intel side, which can be paired with an NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU. The AMD variants of the notebook can be equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor and Vega iGPU graphics. Users can choose to add 4GB, 8GB or 16GB RAM to the laptop.

Dell Inspiron 14 convertible and Inspiron 13, 14, and 15 prices in India

The Dell Inspiron 14 convertible will be available in India right away at the starting price of Rs 57,990. The Dell Inspiron 13 costs Rs 68,990 and will go on sale from July 7th. As for the Dell Inspiron 14 laptop, it is already available to buy for Rs 44,990. Lastly, the Dell Inspiron 15 notebook’s price starts at Rs 48,990 and it will go on sale from June 22nd.

Which is the latest convertible from Dell in Inspiron series? The Dell Inspiron 14 7415 is the company's latest Inspiron series convertible in India, which can be used in several modes. What is the price of the Dell Inspiron 14 7415 in India? The Dell Inspiron 14 7415 convertible, which can be used in laptop, tablet, stand, and tent modes, is available starting from Rs 57,990. Which is a budget Dell Inspiron series laptop in India? The newly launched Dell Inspiron 14 with a 14-inch display and an AMD Ryzen processor is an affordable laptop that costs just Rs 44,990.

Credits :Dell

