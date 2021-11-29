Dimensity 7000's CPU specs surface: Probably a Snapdragon 870 rival

MediaTek revealed its flagship Dimensity 9000 chipset earlier this month, and we later learned that it will be followed by a more cheap variant named Dimensity 7000. We already discovered that the forthcoming SoC will be constructed on the TSMC 5nm FinFET technology, and today a leakster provided additional details.

The CPU will be divided into two clusters of four cores, one running at 2.75GHz and the other at 2.0GHz.

The Cortex-A78 will be used for the four powerful cores, while the Cortex-A55 will be used for the four efficiency cores. The graphics unit will be the Mali-G510 MC6 from ARM, which was first announced in early 2021 and has only recently made its way into a smartphone chipset.

The SoC is expected to compete with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 mobile platform.

This CPU alignment resembles that of the Dimensity 1200, but instead of the 1+3+4 configuration, all four Cortex-A78 units will have the same clock speed.

The Dimensity 7000 chipset is expected to power mid-range smartphones and will fall in line somewhat between the 9000 and 1200. Although MediaTek has yet to make an official announcement, rumours suggest that devices based on this chip will be available as early as Q1 2022.

