Disney+ Hotstar tests new cheaper mobile-only plans in India

Netflix recently reduced the prices of all of its plans in India in order to attract more subscribers. Netflix's basic plan is now 199 per month (previously 499), while its mobile-only plan is 149 per month (previously 199). Disney+ Hotstar has reportedly begun testing new mobile-only plans in the region in order to keep up with the competition.

According to reports, Disney+ Hotstar has begun testing two new mobile-only plans in India with a small group of users. The entry-level mobile-only plan is normally priced at ₹99, but it's currently on sale for ₹49. It's an ad-supported plan that lets you watch the entire Disney+ Hotstar library on one device in HD (720p) with stereo audio. The plan is said to be available to a limited number of Android users who pay with a card, Paytm, PhonePe, or UPI.

There is also another mobile-only plan that costs ₹299, but it's currently on sale for ₹199. The plan gives you six months of access to the Disney+ Hotstar library and has the same restrictions as the other mobile-only plans. Disney+ Hotstar hasn't released any official information about these new mobile-only plans as of yet. However, we expect the streaming service to provide more details before the wider rollout.

Disney+ Hotstar's new mobile-only plans not only compete with Netflix's similar offerings but also support higher-resolution streaming. As previously stated, Disney+ Hotstar's new.99 plan allows for 720p streaming, whereas Netflix's 149 mobile-only plan only allows for 480p streaming. However, Disney+ Hotstar's new mobile-only plans are ad-supported, whereas Netflix's mobile-only plans are ad-free.

