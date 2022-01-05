Dizo Buds Z Pro with ANC and Dizo Watch R with 1.3-inch AMOLED Display Launched in India; Read More

Dizo, a Realme Techlife brand, has launched two new products in India. In India, the Dizo Watch R and Dizo Buds Z Pro were released for the affordable market. The Dizo Buds Z Pro have ANC and ENC, while the Dizo Watch R is the first watch by brand with a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED display and is water-resistant to 5ATM. The new items are aimed at budget-conscious customers and include a plethora of new features. Let's look at what else these new devices have to offer in more detail.

Dizo Watch R Specifications

The wristwatch is the first watch by the brand with a circular screen and it comes with a 1.3-inch AMOLED touch display with 540nits of brightness, an always-on display, curved glass with a 7H hardness, and an anti-fingerprint coating. The watch also offers heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, as well as 5ATM water resistance, up to 10 days of battery life, and over 150 watch faces to select from. The wristwatch connects to a smartphone via the Dizo companion app with the help of Bluetooth 5.0 and offers roughly 110 sports modes for fitness tracking.

The smartwatch has a 280mAh battery that can last up to 12 days in active mode and 60 days in sleep mode. The watch can be fully charged in around 2 hours.

Dizo Buds Z Pro Specifications

The Dizo Buds Z Pro have a 10mm Bass Boost Driver with Dizo and Realme sound experience's Bass Boost+ algorithm to further enhance and deepen the bass. Bluetooth 5.0 and the AAC audio codec are included, as well as clever touch controls and a voice assistant.

The ENC algorithm works in tandem with the twin microphones to create an effective noise reduction solution. During calls, this is said to dramatically minimise background noise. The earbuds have an 88ms super-low latency gaming mode, and the Realme link app may be customised with touch controllers and other functions.

The 43mAh battery in each earbud powers the Dizo Buds Z Pro, which can last up to 7 hours without ANC. A 380mAh battery in the case provides additional juice and can run for up to 25 hours without ANC. A ten-minute charge is said to provide two hours of battery life.

Price and Availability

The new products from the Realme Techlife brand will be available for purchase on Flipkart. The offer price of Dizo Buds Z Pro is Rs. 2,299 and the Dizo Watch R is priced at Rs. 3,499. After the introductory offer period, the earphones will cost Rs. 2,999 and the watches will cost Rs. 3,999. Dizo Watch R and Dizo Buds Z Pro will be on sale for the first time on January 11 and 13, respectively.

