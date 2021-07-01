DIZO first-ever GoPods D and Wireless neckband launched in India

With these new pairs of audio devices, DIZO is all set to make a mark in India’s booming audio wearables category. Let’s have a closer look at the specifications of the DIZO GoPods D and DIZO Wireless neckband.

DIZO, the first brand under the Realme TechLife Ecosystem, has finally launched its first-ever product today in India with the DIZO GoPods D along with the DIZO Wireless neckband earphones. With these new pairs of audio devices, DIZO is all set to make a mark in India’s booming audio wearables category. Both the products come under DIZO’s Smart Entertainment portfolio of products and aim at providing solutions to two different consumer choices - the one who prefer TWS earbuds and others who would prefer opting for a neckband earphones design. Let’s have a closer look at the specifications of the DIZO GoPods D and DIZO Wireless neckband.

DIZO GoPods D Features

Starting with the design, the DIZO GoPods D boasts an impressive Radial Metallic Texture. The earbuds have been designed according to the ergonomics of the human ear and each earbud weighs just 4.1g, making it lighter than most earbuds currently available in the market.

Under the hood, the TWS is equipped with a 10mm large driver, and Bass Boost+ algorithm. Together the driver and audio tuning help improve the sound quality and elasticity while making the bass sound rich and smooth. The TPU + PEEK polymer composite diaphragm, additionally, is said to be responsible for deeper bass to give users clearer stereo output.

Each earbud is fulled of a 40mAh for each earbud along with a 400mAh capacity charging case. The company claims that the audio device is capable of offering 5 hours of non-stop music playback in a single charge and up to a total of 20 hours of music playback. Furthermore, DIZO suggests that 10 minutes of charge will provide up to 120 minutes of playback time.

The DIZO GoPods D features Game Mode with 110ms super-low latency, which ensures that audio stays synchronized with visuals. It also comes with the Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) algorithm that helps block out ambient noises during calls. The touch controls on both the earbuds allow users to play/ pause music, answer/ hang-up calls, and more. Last but not the least, IPX4 waterproof ensures resistance from water splashes and ensures that the earbuds are safe from even the sweatiest workouts.

DIZO Wireless Neckband

The newly launched wireless neckband from DIZO weighs only 23.1g and its lightweight design ensures that users can wear it all day long. It’s powered by an 11.2mm driver with Bass Boost+ Algorithm. This one also comes with the Game Mode at 88ms super-low latency for better gaming and content watch experience. Further, the Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) algorithm significantly reduces ambient noise for the person at the other end during calls.

It packs a 150mAh high-capacity battery and promises to deliver a non-stop playback time of 17 hours on a single charge. It takes as little as 2 hours to be fully charged and with just 10 minutes of charging, it delivers 120 minutes of use. The earphones are also IPX4 water-resistant.

Price and availability

The DIZO GoPods D will be available in two colours - Black and White. The TWS comes with a price tag of Rs 1,599, the DIZO GoPods D will be available on Flipkart from July 14, 2021, 12:00 PM onwards and soon at select offline retail stores. As a first sale offer, the DIZO GoPods D will have a special price of just INR 1,399.

The DIZO Wireless will be available in four trendy colours - Orange, Black, Blue and Green. Priced at Rs 1,499 and it would be for the first sale on Flipkart from July 07, 2021, 12:00 PM onwards and soon at select offline retail stores. The DIZO Wireless, too, will have a first sale price offer price of Rs 1,299.

