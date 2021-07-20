DIZO GoPods D and DIZO Wireless are available to pre-book on Flipkart

DIZO, the first brand under the Realme TechLife ecosystem has announced that the consumers can pre-book DIZO GoPods D and DIZO Wireless on Flipkart by paying just Re 1 for each unit. Yes! You read it correctly, alongside the company is also offering attractive discounts and deals. Just in case you don’t know, Dizo has recently launched its products in the Indian market including the DIZO GoPods D and DIZO Wireless. Both the products are soon going to be available for sale in the country, let’s have a closer look at the latest announcement and attractive deals.

DIZO GoPods D and DIZO Wireless pre-booking and deals

According to the company, interested consumers can pre-book the DIZO GoPods D and DIZO Wireless for just Re 1 on the e-commerce site Flipkart. Buyers can pre-book the audio devices at any time between July 21st to 23rd, 2021. This pre-book will ensure guaranteed availability of the products during Big Saving Days on Flipkart which is going to start from July 25th to 29th, 2021.

Further, both the products will also carry a discount of Rs 200 for each unit on select days during the Flipkart sales event. You can also use an ICICI Bank Debit and Credit Card for purchase and avail of an additional, 10-percent instant discount. For Flipkart Plus members, the offer starts from July 24, 2021, onwards.

What a splendid start it has been for @DIZOTech! Words can't express the gratitude we feel. Thank you #DIZO Squad for welcoming our products with such warmth, making them best sellers with the highest ratings. Let's continue to #BeDifferent, together.

Onwards and upwards! pic.twitter.com/MVf61UaF2X — Abhilash Panda (@panda_abhilash) July 20, 2021

Priced at Rs 1,599, the highest-rated TWS earbuds in the 1K-2K category - DIZO GoPods D, will be available for purchase at Rs 1,399 only on select days. Recently Dizo revealed that the product sold 2,300 units in just five minutes of its first-ever sale and both the colour variants - Black and White got sold out within a few hours of its availability.

The DIZO Wireless neckband which was launched at Rs 1,499, will be sold at just Rs 1,299. The product has also become the best seller in the category and received a 4.4 rating with a total of 1,576 ratings and 376 reviews. Both the products are available on Flipkart and are being highly appreciated by the users.