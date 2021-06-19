DIZO GoPods, GoPods D Bluetooth headsets spotted on the Indian BIS certification

Dizo Bluetooth headsets are listed on the Indian BIS certification backing the previous leaks and hinting towards a sooner launch.

Dizo is all set to launch its first product soon in India but the company remained tight-lipped so far. However, that doesn’t mean that the leaks and rumours are also going to keep quiet, we have witnessed some of the Dizo devices on the certification website hinting towards an imminent launch. In the latest development, the Dizo Bluetooth headsets are listed on the Indian BIS certification backing the previous leaks and hinting towards a sooner launch. Let’s have a brief look at the Indian BIS certification of the Dizo GoPods and GoPods D.

Dizo GoPods and GoPods D Indian BIS Certification Listing

Just in case you don’t know, Dizo is a sub-brand of Realme under the TechLife ecosystem and the company has recently announced its partnership with e-commerce site Flipkart to launch its products. The Indian BIS certification reveals that Dizo GoPods and GoPods D were listed on the certification site with model numbers DA2001, DA2002, and DA2105. The listing didn’t reveal much about the device specifications but it's quite prominent that the company is gearing up for the launch of the new Bluetooth headsets soon in India.

DIZO Bluetooth Headset receives the Indian BIS certification. DIZO GoPods D and Dizo GoPods have also been certified. #DIZO pic.twitter.com/GRNjjiov1N — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 19, 2021

Recently the Dizo Bluetooth headphone with model number DA2105 was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification site suggesting that the handset will support Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. According to the previous leaks, Dizo is tipped to launch the following devices soon in India.

Dizo Bluetooth headset – DA2105

Dizo Watch – DW2001

Dizo GoPods D – DA2002

Dizo Mobile Phone – DH2002

Dizo Wireless – DA2003

The company is planning to launch its upcoming devices in Smart Entertainment, Smart Home, Smart Care and Accessories category which means we can expect anything. Do note that the company is still silent about the devices and we recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch. We can expect some more information about the Dizo products in the upcoming days.

When DIZO GoPods, GoPods D Bluetooth headsets are launch in India? The listing didn't reveal much about the device specifications but it's quite prominent that the company is gearing up for the launch of the new Bluetooth headsets soon in India. Which Bluetooth variant will power up the Dizo headsets? Dizo Bluetooth headphone with model number DA2105 is tipped to support Bluetooth v5.2 When to expect the launch of Dizo device in India. Dizo is all set to launch its first product soon in India and rumours suggest that the company might launch it in July.

