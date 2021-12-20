Dizo launches its accessories portfolio of products; Available on Flipkart at discounted price

Dizo, the first brand under Realme Techlife recently announced new products under its Accessories category. The brand has launched a range of TWS and smartwatches since its global launch, it has expanded its smartphone accessories portfolio that includes multi-port mobile charging adapters and 2-in-1 USB Type C and Micro USB data cables for your smartphones, audio, and other mobile products. The multi-port mobile charging adapter is expected to go on sale within a few days. Let’s have a closer look at the newly launched smartphone accessories from the brand.

The products are now available on Flipkart and consumers will be able to avail them at discounted prices, COD options, and Bank offers under specified terms and conditions. As per Counterpoint Technology Market Research, Dizo is an emerging and the fastest growing brand in Q3 2021 TWS shipment report. In another report on Smartwatch shipment in Q3 2021, the brand also got a special mention for having a good start and that it is close to making a mark on the Top 10 list.



Recently, the brand had announced that it became 1 million strong in India. The new entrant managed to clock this rare feat of consumer base by October 2021, i.e., within just 5 months’ time. Additionally, it also surpassed the 100cr revenue mark in India by October 2021, which is just 5 months from its launch in the country. Launched on May 25 this year, the company presently offers a dozen differentiated products in smartwatches, TWS earbuds, neckband earphones, and feature phones, and now mobile accessories for its consumers.

DIZO 10.5W Power Adapter

5V 2.1A rapid charging

Saves 50% time compared with 5V 1A adapters

Compatible with 90V~390V

Built-in safety chip

No overheating

Includes a free detachable Micro USB cable

Discounted price: Rs 499

Original Price: Rs 599

DIZO 10.5W Power Adapter Pro

Dual-ports adapter

5V 2.1A rapid charging

Saves 50% time compared with 5V 1A adapters

Compatible with 90V~390V

Built-in safety chip

No overheating

Includes a free detachable Micro USB cable

Discounted price: Rs 499

Original Price: Rs 699

DIZO Micro USB Cable

2.1A rapid charging

2X faster than 1A cables

480mbps quick data transmission

Halogen-free environment-friendly TPE Jacket

1m cable

24AWG quality Copper Wires

Colour options - Black, Orange, and White

Discounted price: Rs 199

Original Price: Rs 299



DIZO Type-C Cable

2.1A rapid charging

2X faster than 1A cables

480mbps quick data transmission

Halogen-free environment-friendly TPE Jacket

1m cable

24AWG quality Copper Wires

Colour options - Black, Orange, and White

Discounted price: Rs 229

Original Price: Rs 399



DIZO 2 in 1 Cable

2.1A rapid charging

2X faster than 1A cables

480mbps quick data transmission

Halogen-free environment-friendly TPE Jacket

1m cable

24AWG quality Copper Wires

Colour options - Black, Orange, and White

Discounted price: Rs 269

Original Price: Rs 499