Dizo shows off its first earbuds; here are the details

Dizo is the first sub-brand of Realme which has recently launched in India but the company is yet to launch its first product so far. At the start of the week, we have reported that the company has started sending press invites for the July first press announcement. So far the company kept quiet about the upcoming product but on June 25th the Dizo official Twitter handle has shared a teaser image of the upcoming TWS from the brand revealing the design in full glory ahead of the launch. Let’s have a closer look at the Dizo TWS.

Dizo TWS official teaser

Looking at the teaser poster we can say that the upcoming Dizo TWS headphones are going to look premium with oval shaped-buds. The earbuds seem to come with replaceable ear tips which can be changed as per your comfort. It seems that the company is going to launch the device in three colour variants. According to the internal sources Realme gearing up to launch the device on July 1st, but we are yet to receive the pricing or name of the device. To know more about the product we have to wait until the launch, so stay connected.

Recently the company has confirmed that the upcoming Dizo products are going to be launched on Flipkart. So we can soon expect a Flipkart landing page offering more information about the Dizo TWS. Previous rumours suggest that the company is gearing up to launch three new Bluetooth devices including the Dizo Watch, Dizo GoPods, and Dizo GoPods D.

Popular tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore shared a tweet suggesting that the upcoming TWS might be launched as the DIZO GoPods Neo. The device has been listed on the German certification website with model number DA2105. According to the listing, the charging case of the device will be equipped with a 400mAh battery and each earbud will have a 40mAh battery.

However, there is no confirmation about the devices by the company, so it's advisable to take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch event. We will get you the review of the upcoming Dizo TWS soon, also do share your thoughts about the TWS in the comment section below.

When Dizo is launching its first product in India? Dizo announced that the first press announcement of Dizo is scheduled on July 1st. It might be the launch of the first product. Whic Bluetooth headphones from Dizo is expected to launch in India? Popular tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore shared a tweet suggesting that the upcoming TWS might be launched as the DIZO GoPods Neo.

