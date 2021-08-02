Dizo Watch with IP68, 90 Sports Modes, and more launched in India

Dizo today has unveiled its first smartwatch in the Indian market called the Dizo Watch. To provide ‘Smart Tech Life for Every Different You’, the Dizo Watch comes equipped with a 1.4-inch touchscreen, 90 Sports Modes, 12 days of Battery Life, health and fitness monitoring, live Watch Faces, IP68 Water Resistant, Smart AIoT Control, and a lot more among the others. Let’s have a closer look at the price, features, and specifications of the newly launch Dizo Watch.

Dizo Watch price and availability in India

The Dizo Watch in India is launched with a price tag of Rs 3,499. The newly launched smartwatch will be up for sale in Carbon Grey colour, on Flipkart at a special price of Rs 2,999 starting August 06, 2021, 12 PM onwards and soon in select retail stores.

Dizo Watch specifications

The Dizo Watch features a 1.4-inch touchscreen at a high resolution of 320x320 pixels and a peak brightness of 600 nits at 30FPS. It comes with features like Live Watch Faces that display dynamic dial backgrounds and can be customized as per the needs of the users. It also supports over 60 watch dials including the colour preferences of men or women.

Additionally, there is an option to personalize the dial with their favourite memories. Users can add pictures in the watch to create the watch face and later, can be used as per their liking.

The Dizo Watch comes preloaded with 90 sport modes that include running, walking and cycling both indoors and outdoors, spinning, hiking, basketball, yoga, rowing, elliptical, cricket, strength training and free workout for the users to choose from for their daily health routine. It also supports recording daily and weekly exercise durations and calorie consumption in any specific exercising mode.

The fitness tracker packs a 315mAh battery and is powered by a low-power consumption chip and Bluetooth 5.0 technology. The Dizo Watch holds enough charge for 12 days on a single charge for standard usage. The smartwatch boasts an IP68 water-resistant rating which allows it to remain water-resistant up to a maximum depth of 1.5 meters.