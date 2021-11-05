DJI Mavic 3 with new dual-camera Hasselblad system launched; Price and features

DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology is known for offering a plethora of drones. The company has expanded its portfolio with the launch of the new Mavic 3, the successor of Mavic 2. According to the company, the newly launched drone comes with highlighted features like dual camera setup, revamped design, improved sensors, and a lot more among others. The newly launched Mavic 3 also comes with a Hasselblad camera with a 28x hybrid zooming feature. Let’s have a closer look at the price, specifications, and features of the DJI Mavic 3.

DJI Mavic 3 Price and Availability

The Mavic 3 Standard version retails for USD 2,199 and includes Mavic 3 drone, Intelligent Flight Battery, RC-N1 Remote Controller, RC-N1 Cable × 3, Battery Charger, Storage Cover, Propellers (pair) × 3, and other essential items. The DJI Mavic 3 Fly More Combo retails for USD 2,999 and the DJI Mavic 3 Cine Premium Combo will be available for grabs at USD 4,999. DJI Mavic 3 is available for purchase today from store.dji.com and authorized retail partners.

DJI Mavic 3 Features

According to the official, the Mavic 3 is redesigned from tip to tail as worthy of the Mavic series’ reputation as the world’s best and most popular drones. From its 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera and 28x hybrid zoom camera to its omnidirectional obstacle sensors with a maximum 200-meter range to its redesigned batteries that provide up to 46 minutes of flight time.

The newly launched Mavic 3 provides unprecedented flight performance and a peerless content creation experience. It’s capable of processing 5.1K video at 50 frames per second in supple and nuanced colour with heightened low-light sensitivity. You can capture videos at 4K/120fps for higher-quality results for slow-motion footage. An enhanced Mavic 3 Cine edition offers Apple ProRes 422 HQ encoding for richer video processing, with an internal 1TB SSD onboard for high-speed data storage.

With the introduction of the new dual-camera Hasselblad system, Mavic 3 once again sets the new standard for imaging excellence. “DJI Mavic 3’s customized L2D-20c aerial camera embeds a professional-grade 4/3 CMOS sensor with a 24mm prime lens in a sleek and compact form. Rigorous Hasselblad standards for hardware performance and software algorithms allow it to shoot 20MP still images in 12-bit RAW format and videos in 5.1K at 50fps, 4K at 120fps. The higher video definition creates smoother footage and more generous cropping possibilities and allows for slow-motion video at 120fps,” reads the official website.

As per the company, the larger sensor on the drone allows it to capture videos in high resolution and suppresses noise in low-light conditions. Thanks to the 12.8 stop dynamic range the drone is capable of retaining more details in highlights and shadows to produce much clearer pictures and videos.

Mavic 3 Cine is a version with Apple ProRes 422 HQ encoding for a maximum data rate of 3772Mbps, giving professional users a powerful tool to satisfy post-production needs in their daily business. There is a lot to know about the DJI Mavic 3 you can head to the official website to know more about the drone.