Do You Have These Apps in Your Android Smartphone? Delete Them Before the Joker Malware Harms Them

The advancements in technology are increasing on a daily basis as the number of smartphone and smart device users grows. As a result, a plethora of mobile and smart device applications for convenience have been developed. Android and tablet users are among the smart device users who are constantly warned against any possible harmful or disruptive software, and they are being warned once again about potentially hazardous apps. Tatyana Shishkova, an Android malware analyst at Kaspersky, uncovered certain applications on Google Play Store that are claimed to be malware applications. According to her, the apps were used to spread the infamous Joker malware.

This isn't the first time fraudulent Android apps have caused havoc on our gadgets. Malware like Joker can steal private information from your device. Additionally, the malware has the ability to steal your financial information, including debit and credit card details.

Remove these apps from your smartphone

Tatyana Shishkova discovered the Joker malware in seven applications that were available on the Google Play Store. A similar virus was found in files mentioning the famous Netflix show Squid Game, and many users were affected by the same attack. After users reported these difficulties, Google uninstalled these Android malware apps; nevertheless, the fact that these apps are now being used by millions of people makes this an even more significant issue.

Now QRcode Scan

EmojiOne Keyboard

Battery Charging Animations Battery Wallpaper

Dazzling Keyboard

Volume Booster Louder Sound Equalizer

Super Hero-Effect

Classic Emoji Keyboard

Joker is one of the most tenacious viruses that often infect Android phones. The malware was first seen in 2017. According to Quick Heal researchers, the Joker malware takes data from users via these programmes. Cybersecurity experts uncovered 11 Android apps on the Play market earlier this year that were infected with Joker malware and used to commit financial theft.

Keep these things in mind while downloading an application from Play Store and any other third-party store.

Be cautious while granting app permissions, be cautious.

Familiarity with the app's background

Keep your smartphone's software up to date

For all of your accounts, you should always utilise a password manager

Before you download the app, look up the developer's name in the about section

Check review and user rating feedback

Download a security toolkit that checks and removes malware from a device rapidly

