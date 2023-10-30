“Don't go in if you don't have a skin” - Jackie Williams' discourse felt in the music industry too!

Nothing sells like sad stories or lores on the broken hearts of lovers. Music proves itself as the perfect medium for that. But not only the enigmas but with time, the language of grooving has changed, and the number of listeners too. Here come the streaming platforms that promise to reach a larger audience base with the created music from the artists. They collect songs from the artists in exchange for a piece in the royalty achieved from the market selling of those songs. But to reign in the market, the streaming platforms need to be more versatile or more unique. In the age of auto-tuning, uniqueness is the new victim. It has created dual effects-in one side, streaming platforms are picking songs from those forums that create songs without humane inclusion. This thing is pocket-friendly and less laborious for those streaming platforms. They pick artists or songs with a larger audience base by their algorithms to keep their own market intact. It is one kind of Rashomon effect- contradicting the very reason(that is to mine the new talents in the industry) for these platforms to come into being in the first place. Without exposure, the new artists are now losing in the competition financially whereas the streaming platforms are bubbling with dimes as ever.

Statista has represented a bar graph depicting the present market situation of the music streaming platforms depicting the revenue after considering all the market parameters. The graph points to continuous growth in the revenue structure. If the present flow continues, the revenue may rocket to a whooping sum of 33.97 billion USD worldwide. Cyberghostvpn analyzes the picture of sharing the loaf, named as the market revenue among the streaming platforms and musicians. The top rate comes in the margin of 10000 USD and that paying credit goes to Apple Music. This is a wholesome picture but inequality lies in every nook and corner. The already-famous singers or performers rely on their followers or promoters to give them better exposure. So, for them, the chunk must be larger. However, the newcomers lag at that point and that does not give them a chance to pull the strings in the bargaining table with the streaming platforms. So, the streaming platforms never come with 100% data regarding the streaming of a particular song. The deflecting number of subscription rates also stays obscure. Eventually, both these happenings make the earning rate of the singers more sloth, especially for the newcomers. Unclear agreement labels are the last thing to hammer the death knell. So, if these continue, the market might see a monopoly on both ends- from the popular singers and from the popular platforms.

After all these disparities, the saying of Shannon McNally may go into oblivion. He argued, "He's a songwriter, he got something to say". If 'he' needs something to say, then 'he' should find a replacement forum. For a positive change, there appear Kickstarter, Patreon, and Indiegogo as the coveted replacements. On these forums, the singers are the actual boss; they have the independence to share their creations under the tagline of' exclusive content'. They can even sell merchandise, to give the audience a customized experience, and in exchange, they can ask for a financial contribution. The profit from this can be thought of as far-pronged. This might give both financial relief and much-needed exposure to the listeners.

The above-mentioned platforms also support the social media engagement of the singers with the audiences. By posting updates on the groups formed in Twitch or Discord, the singers might be able to reach a greater depth of the audiences. A 20-sec reel can do wonders when someone asks about exposure and it is a proven fact nowadays. All these steps do not create a burden on the pocket of the creators. So, these steps might definitely come as the best means of return on investment for newcomer singers. Loren Weisman once came down in the dark water of the music industry and after finding the reason for the market exposure, he said, '... It is you, no one else. " On that note, the singers should be more proactive in using the platforms differently.