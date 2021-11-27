Early Production of Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Allegedly Started in India

The Galaxy A13 5G is expected to be released shortly, as it has already passed various certifications. Now, word has it that the 4G model of the same device will be released soon, as the manufacturer has begun early production.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Samsung has started producing 4G units in its Greater Noida factory in India. The phone is expected to have a plastic body with a glossy finish, according to rumours. The 4G version, unlike the eventual 5G version, will include a triple-camera system mounted vertically at the back. Zoutons, in partnership with Oneleaks, previously leaked renders of the Galaxy A13 5G, which revealed the device's design.

Samsung Galaxy A13 Rumoured Specifications

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A13 G is rumoured to include a 6.48-inch FHD+ LCD with a waterdrop notch, according to prior rumours. A MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, or a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, might power the smartphone. In terms of optics, a triple camera combination with a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor should suffice.

The smartphone is expected to have a USB Type-C charging port, indicating that it will support rapid charging. It will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a speaker grille on the bottom. The power button and volume rocker will be on the right spine. The phone is rumoured to come with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging capabilities.

Apart from that, there isn't much else we know about the device, but since it's been leaked, we may expect renders of the 4G version to come soon.

The Galaxy A13 5G is expected to cost around $250 (around Rs 18,720). The product's official debut date has yet to be announced by the company.

