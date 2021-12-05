Elon Musk confirms the first Tesla Cybertruck will be a four-motor variant

When Tesla finally starts rolling the Cybertruck off the assembly line in 2022, it will be available in a four-motor configuration. Elon Musk, the company's CEO, stated on Twitter that the model will provide "independent, ultra-fast response torque control of each wheel." Rivian's R1T is one of the EVs that has a motor on each wheel.

The Cybertruck will have both front and rear-wheel steer, according to Musk. He previously stated that the electric vehicle would have rear-wheel steering, allowing it to drive diagonally, "like a crab." The Hummer EV, in particular, has a crab mode. Nissan's e-4orce all-wheel-drive system, which is found in the Ariya electric crossover, the next-generation Leaf, and a lunar lander prototype, includes front and rear motors.

In October, Tesla took down all Cybertruck specifications and pricing from its website. Interested buyers can put down a $100 refundable deposit and customise their order closer to when Tesla begins production, which is expected to begin next year. However, it appears that if you want a two-motor version, you'll have to wait a little longer.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.