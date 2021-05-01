Elon Musk has a solution to our internet issues. Plans to launch 2824 Satellites for High-Speed Internet

With most of us working from home these days, the demand for High-Speed internet for personal use has never been this important. With the internet failing on us multiple times, Elon's Starlink looks like a permanent solution.

With most of us working from home, internet consumptions have skyrocketed. Initially, local internet providers found it difficult to deal with the sudden surge in usage which also put a strain on the servers. Internet connections are now stabilising in the city. But what about the people in remote places? Due to the limited number of mobile towers, people continue to struggle with the internet. In some cases, people have opted for multiple service providers. So that if one of the services fails, the other service can take over.

This is not just an issue in India, but also in the USA. As geographically the USA is a vast country. And connecting all the geographical locations of the USA with cables or mobile towers is not an easy feat.

Elon Musk has provided a solution, with his very successful SpaceX program. Elon's Starlink services aim to have 2824 satellites in orbit and they will provide high-speed internet access in the remotest locations. The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has already approved SpaceX to deploy 2824 satellites into the lower orbit. This will allow Starlink to provide high-speed broadband services to untethered rural areas.

FCC’s released a statement, “SpaceX’s operations at lower altitudes and significant manoeuvrability should result in lower collision risk and an improved orbital debris environment.” Starlink aims to deploy 12,000 satellites in all. This Mahmonth of a project will cost Starlink roughly $10 Billion.

