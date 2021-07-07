Elon Musk’s desperate desire of our hearts is to boost Cryptocurrency market

Musk backed Dogecoin has also seen a rise of 2.6 percent. Bitcoin has been on a downward track for the last few weeks and it seems that most of the crypto investors have almost stopped shredding their money in cryptocurrency.

Elon Musk is known for his viral and crazy tweets which have manipulated the Cryptocurrency market several times in the past. He was the one behind the rise of Dogecoin and now he is again back with a new tweet affecting the price of Bitcoin. The value of Bitcoin has witnessed a surge of 2.1 percent in just three hours all thanks to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. According to a report from Express at the same time, Ethereum has also witnessed a hike of 3.6 percent.

Elon Musk’s Harry Potter meme tweet

Meanwhile, the Musk backed Dogecoin has also seen a rise of 2.6 percent. Bitcoin has been on a downward track for the last few weeks and it seems that most of the crypto investors have almost stopped shredding their money in cryptocurrency. You must be wondering how Musk is related to the rise of cryptocurrency. So just in case, you don’t know, Musk shared a tweet that shows a scene from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

The meme shows Harry Potter with the magical Mirror of Erised in a dark corridor asking Professor Albus Dumbledore, “What does the mirror do, professor?” and Dumbledore tells him “It shows us nothing more or less than the deepest, most desperate desire of our hearts.” After this Harry looked back into the mirror and saw a bar graph increasing steadily. But Elon didn’t mention which cryptocurrency he referred to with this meme but it seems Bitcoin got some steady profit with it.

The tweet gets flooded with comments and GIFs in minutes. Some users have shown their grief with this tweet as they invested in crypto by following Musk’s tweet. A user commented, “Elon, I bought DOGE and then you said SHIB, I bought SHIB and then you said Baby DOGE, what dog is next please?”

It seems that many people in the thread are not happy about their investment in cryptocurrency as most of them are falling badly. Let’s see what else Elon is going to tweet to promote the cryptocurrency and its favourite Doge and Baby Dogecoin.

Credits :Twitter

