Elon Musk supported Epic Games lawsuit against Apple

Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed his strong support for Fortnite developer Epic Games last week by sharing a tweet. According to Musk, the lawsuit filed by the game developer against Apple Inc fees on Apple Store is correct. "Apple app store fees are a de facto global tax on the Internet. Epic is right," reads Musk’s tweet. Musk suggested that Apple should not charge app developers to list their applications on the App store.

Just in case you don’t know, Apple is defending a lawsuit filed by Epic Games back in 2020. As per the lawsuit the Cupertino tech giant has abused its dominance in the mobile app market. Epic refuses to pay such high fees and broke this notion by releasing its in-app payment system in the popular game Fortnite to avoid paying commission to Apple. On Friday, Musk said that he likes using Apple products but the iPhone makers are overcharging the App Store which is not a good deal for app developers.

Apple app store fees are a de facto global tax on the Internet. Epic is right. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021

"I mean 30% fees for doing almost zero incremental work is completely unreasonable. Epic wouldn't bother processing their own payments if App Store fees were fair," he tweeted.

"There was a point where I requested to meet with Cook to talk about Apple buying Tesla. There were no conditions of acquisition proposed whatsoever. He refused to meet," Musk said in a separate tweet.

Just to recall, Apple charges a 30 percent commission on each in-game purchase on Fortnite and other apps, which means a big chunk of the app developers profits is taken by Apple for providing a payment platform. To avoid this Epic Games decided to introduce its own payment method and also make the app available on its official website.

"This is a positive step forward for Australian consumers and developers who are entitled to fair access and competitive pricing across mobile app stores. We look forward to continuing our fight for increased competition in-app distribution and payment processing in Australia and around the world," Epic Games said in a statement.

