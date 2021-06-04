End to End encryption on Microsoft Teams. Update rolling out in
In light of recent events revolving around privacy, Microsoft is developing End to End encryption for their Teams app. The update will provide added security measures to the already existing security measure provided by Microsoft Teams. Companies will now be able to discuss confidential or sensitive details of the conference calls on Microsoft Teams. The official statement of Microsoft Teams says that Teams will support an option for end-to-end encryption that will enable companies to conduct sensitive conversations online. The feature is currently under development and will release in July along with other updates.
Microsoft recently has made some major announcements, two of which are listed below.
New in-line translation feature from Microsoft Teams
Microsoft's Teams will eliminate the hassle of switching between apps. Teams provide an in-line translation that is visible to everyone at the meeting. The feature is currently in development and will allow users to see a translated version of their messages on the team chat. Users wanting to translate a particular chat, have to press and hold the chat to get additional options. Then select translate. By default, the Teams App will translate the chat to the default language of the user's device or the preferred language selected by the user for the Teams app on his device.
Next Generations of Windows will release on June 24
Like most brand launches and events this year, Microsoft will host a virtual event on June 24. The email invites from Microsoft to media reads, “Microsoft invites you to attend its What’s Next for Windows digital event on June 24, 2021, where the company will unveil the next generation of Windows. Save the date for June 24, where you will hear from Microsoft executives, including CEO Satya Nadella and Chief Product Officer Panos Panay. More details and specifics will be shared soon.”The invite concludes with the line, “It’s an exciting time for Windows, and Microsoft looks forward to seeing you (virtually) on June 24.”