Epic Games Vs Apple; Cupertino based tech giant have time till 9th Dec to change its in-app payments system

We all know about the case between Apple and Epic games because of this case Fortnite is not available on Apple's app store today. At the beginning of this week during its virtual hearing, Apple has requested a delay for the implementation of the changes in its in-app payments systems as they first wanted to wait for the conclusion of their case between Apple and Epic games. But the US judge has denied the request of Apple. This means that the company has time till 9th Dec to change its in-app payments system.

Till now developers of the apps are not allowed to add in-app links to external websites. But with this change developers of the apps will be able to add links to external websites in the app itself. With this new update, users will have an option where they can choose an alternative and use the alternate payment options if they don't want to use an app payment system in the app store. To implement this new change Apple had given 90 days. But in the month of October Apple filed a request to get some more time to implement these new changes, Basically, they wanted to wait for the conclusion against the lawsuit with Epic games.

Till now the US judge has denied the request of Apple to extend the time limit to implement the new changes. Apple will not get any extra time to implement its changes in the app store.

It was stated in the original ruling that the company can no longer restrict developers from including in apps and metadata buttons, external links, basically Apple cannot restrict developers from adding any call to action buttons in their apps.

The US judge believes that all the app developers should have the freedom to add their in-app payment system or links to external websites in their applications without any restrictions from Apple. But all the consumer information, transparency, and consumer choice have to be in the interest of the public.

In its defence, Apple argued that the new changes can and be upsetting for the balance between developers and customers which is provided by the Apple app store currently.