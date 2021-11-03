Ether reaches a new high of $4,600, while bitcoin trails

Bitcoin, Ether, Cryptocurrency
Ether reaches a new high of $4,600, while bitcoin trails
Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, reached an all-time high on Wednesday, catching up with bitcoin's rally and riding on news of increased blockchain adoption.

The ether token, which powers the ethereum blockchain network, reached $4,643 in Asian hours, surpassing the previous day's high of $4,600 and increasing the week's gains to more than 10%.

According to a new report by Reuters other tokens on the base layer of blockchain networks, known as Layer 1 networks, have gained traction in the days since bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hit a record high of $67,016.5 on Oct. 20.

Bitcoin (BTC) was trading around $63,078 and has gained about 117 per cent this year, while ether has gained sixfold.

"Since the market reversal at the end of September, ether's strength has tracked with BTC and other majors," said Ryan Rabaglia, managing director and global head of trading at digital asset platform OSL.

"Ethereum has emerged as the clear Layer-1 winner for what we believe will be a significant shift in a potentially prolonged market sentiment uplift. Ethereum will also continue to play an important role in the development of the NFT and metaverse ecosystems "He stated.

Since October, several blockchain tokens, including bitcoin and ether, have risen in value due to a steady stream of news about cryptocurrency adoption by banks, the growth of non-fungible tokens on virtual gaming platforms, the launch of bitcoin futures-based U.S. ETFs, and investor demand for diversification in an uncertain interest rate environment.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Australia's largest bank, announced on Wednesday that it will be the country's first to offer cryptocurrency services to retail customers.

Assets under management (AUM) in digital investment products increased 45.5 per cent in October to a record high of $74.7 billion, according to digital asset researcher CryptoCompare. Total AUM for bitcoin-based products increased 52.2 per cent to $55.2 billion, while AUM for ethereum-based funds increased 30 per cent to $15.9 billion, setting new highs in both categories.

Blockchain
Blockchain is a specific type of database. It differs from a typical database in the way it stores information. Blockchains store data in blocks that are then chained together.
