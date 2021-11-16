Eufy Robovac X8 Hybrid Robotic Vacuum launched in India; Read more

Anker launched the Eufy Robovac X8 Hybrid Vacuum in India with mopping and cleaning capabilities and can automatically clean accurately with the iPath Laser navigation feature. It has Wi-Fi connectivity and for voice commands, it supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The Eufy Robovac X8 Hybrid supports Eufy Home App that allows the users to control the vacuum, customise cleaning areas and they can even select different cleaning modes remotely. Read the story to know more about the Eufy Robovac X8 Hybrid Vacuum cleaner from Anker.

Eufy Robovac X8 Hybrid Vacuum cleaner: Specifications

Anker unveiled the all new Eufy Robovac X8 Hybrid Vacuum cleaner in India with two turbines that offer 2000 pa of suction power each. The company has claimed that the twin turbines can clean 57.6 percent more pet hair.

It is a 2 in 1 robotic vacuum cleaner and it has a 250 ml water tank that can hold water for up to 180 minutes of vacuuming and up to 140 minutes of mopping. The vacuum cleaner from Anker has four cleaning modes and a dustbox of 400 ml capacity.

Anker’s Eufy Robovac X8 Hybrid sports an iPath laser navigation feature that registers the house environment in the device system and with the help of this feature the vacuum cleaner can accurately clean the area without any manual help following a virtual map.

The Eufy Robovac X8 Hybrid vacuum cleaner pairs with the Eufy Home app with the help of AI Map 2.0 technology. This lets the users to customise the cleaning areas, multi-floor mapping and set no-go zones. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store for Android devices and App Store for Apple devices. This vacuum cleaner has a noise level of 60 dB.

For connectivity, the Eufy Robovac X8 Hybrid has Wi-Fi connectivity and has support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands. The newly launched vacuum cleaner runs on the BoostIQ technology 2nd generation and offers backup for up to three hours with a battery of 5,200 maH capacity.

Eufy Robovac X8 Hybrid Vacuum cleaner: Price in India and availability

The all new Eufy Robovac X8 Hybrid vacuum cleaner is priced at Rs 34,999 and will be out for sale on Flipkart with 12 month warranty.

