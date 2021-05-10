Expect PlayStation 5 shortages till 2022. Sony confirms

May Gamers have been expressing concerns about the shortage of PlayStation 5 consoles. Sony confirms that there is a shortage of supply.

A few weeks back, we expressed concerns along with other gamers and consumer on the shortage of PlayStation 5 consoles. When PlayStation 5 went on sale this year, it completely sold out within a few hours. Many consumers have since monitored the online sales portals for the console to come back in stock for sales. On a few rare occasions, the PS5 console was in stock available for purchase but quickly went out of stock.

Gamers started a forum and expressed concerns about the shortage and hoped that Sony would address their concerns. And Sony did address their concern as the shortage is also a big pain point for Sony. In their latest Financial briefing, Sony announced that they had sold 7.8 million units of PlayStation 5 till March 2021. However, they aim to sell an additional 14.8 million units before the end of this year.

Sony agreed that there has been an unprecedented rise in the demand for online games and their New PlayStation 5 during this pandemic. And they are not able to keep up with the need of this demand due to production issues. Sony also pointed out that the main reason for the delay in the production of the PlayStation 5 console is the shortage of the smaller components required for the PS5. Sony aims to address this issue at the earliest and ramp up productions to meet the market demands.

Irrespective of the efforts to meet the market demands, Sony points out that the shortage of the PlayStation 5 console might continue all through 2021 to 2022. Other manufacturers are said to gain much because of Sony's supply issue. Sony's Playstation 4 also continues to be in demand and has sold over 116 million units to date.

