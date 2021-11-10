Facebook and Instagram are removing 'sensitive' ads that target groups based on race and politics

Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta, seems to make a few amends. According to a post on the Meta for Business blog, the company is prohibiting advertisers from using detailed ad targeting options that show ads based on your engagement in "sensitive" areas such as race or ethnicity, religious views, political beliefs, sexual orientation, health, and much more.

“We’ve heard concerns from experts that targeting options like these could be used in ways that lead to negative experiences for people in underrepresented groups,” Graham Mudd, Meta’s vice president for marketing and ads writes in the post.

A report by The Verge stated, Meta emphasises that detailed targeting options aren't based on your physical features or personal preferences. Rather, they're what advertisers believe you'd be interested in based on your online behaviour. Even so, precise targeting can be dangerous. Predatory ads can make people feel discriminated against, reinforce addictions, influence behaviour negatively, and even cause mental distress.

Many of Meta's "sensitive" detailed targeting options will be deleted, but this follows several instances in which Facebook had to remove controversial categories in the past. Advertisers could previously target anti-Semitic and pseudoscientific categories with their ads. It also allowed businesses to target housing, job, and credit ads based on "multicultural affinity," which could exclude people of a certain race.

Facebook only stopped allowing third-party data for targeting ads in 2018 after the Cambridge Analytica scandal, cutting off companies that sold data like your purchase history to advertisers.

The reason for this recent change could be related to mental health, but if we look at the big picture, Meta is most likely anticipating the outcome of the EU's efforts to create regulations prohibiting tracking-based advertising. Because Meta's global advertising system is unable to effectively filter out specific areas, it will be forced to turn off detailed targeting groups globally.

According to the post, Facebook's total advertising revenue was $28.2 billion in the third quarter of 2021, which may explain why it was such a "difficult" decision to make. On January 19th, 2022, the change will take effect across Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. This won't stop Meta from targeting you based on your age, gender, or location; it will just keep you from being targeted based on your online persona's affinity for a strangely specific subgroup.