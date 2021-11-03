Facebook disables automatic face recognition and deletes over a billion saved faces

Facebook stunned the world today by announcing the end of its facial recognition-powered automatic face tagging system. This is the system that uses facial recognition to figure out who is in photos.

People who previously agreed to be automatically recognised in photos and videos will no longer be recognised, and Facebook will delete the individual facial recognition templates of more than a billion people.

This means that people's faces will no longer be recognised automatically in Memories, photos, or videos, and you will no longer be able to turn it on. The company claims that people can still manually tag posts, but that the automatic process will be discontinued. Moreover, the names of people in recognised photos will no longer be included in Automatic Alt Text, which generates image descriptions for blind people.

The changes will gradually take place "in the coming weeks," according to Facebook. It said, "we need to weigh the positive use cases for facial recognition against growing societal concerns, especially since regulators have yet to provide clear rules."

The company added that facial recognition's "long-term role in society needs to be debated openly, and among those who will be most impacted by it," while also promising to continue "engaging in that conversation and working with the civil society groups and regulators who are leading this discussion."