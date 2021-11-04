Facebook Messenger and Instagram services are down again

Facebook's Messenger service, as well as Instagram, went down on Wednesday night, adding to the company's woes. The messenger service on Instagram and Facebook have been affected since the midnight hour of 4th November 2021.

The website DownDetector reported over 5,000 issues flagged by users in the last 30 minutes, though the true number of those affected is much higher.

The outage is yet another embarrassment for Mark Zuckerberg's technology company. Last month, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp all went offline for seven hours, causing major headaches for executives and erasing a significant portion of the company's stock market valuation.

This comes just weeks after its parent company Meta (previously known as Facebook) experienced global outages that knocked out three of its most popular platforms.

Current outages include problems with Facebook's website, Instagram's app, and sending and receiving messages on Messenger.

Messages sent through Facebook Marketplace are also affected by the outage.

On Twitter, users from all over the world have once again expressed their outrage.

"Facebook and Instagram Messenger are down again," one user wrote. If the metaverse begins like this, nothing will work properly. It's better to stick to the fundamentals."