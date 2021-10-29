Facebook restructures itself as Meta, The New parent company

Facebook announced on Thursday that it is changing its name to Meta to reflect its focus on creating the metaverse, a virtual world where people work, play, learn, and connect with their friends and family.

Meta will be a new corporate brand that will oversee Facebook and its services, such as Instagram, WhatsApp, and its virtual and augmented reality efforts. On December 1, Facebook will begin trading under the new stock ticker MVRS, according to the company.

At Facebook Connect, the company's annual VR and AR conference CEO Mark Zuckerberg said "In our DNA, we are a company that builds technology to connect people and the metaverse is the next frontier, just like social networking was when we got started ". Zuckerberg said that the word "meta" comes from the Greek word meaning "beyond" and that "it symbolizes that there is always more to build."

Avatars are seen playing chess, attending a virtual concert, and learning and working remotely in a glimpse of the metaverse. These virtual experiences will become mainstream, according to Zuckerberg, in the next five to ten years. He envisions a billion users in the metaverse within the next ten years.

The rumoured rebranding highlights how Facebook, which was founded in 2004, has expanded beyond social networking. Facebook owns Oculus VR, built the Portal video chat devices, and partnered with Ray-Ban to release its first pair of smart glasses this year. It's also the most high-profile rebranding of a tech company since Google's parent company Alphabet was formed in 2015.

Restructuring and Rebranding

In the fourth quarter, Facebook said it would separate Facebook Reality Labs, which houses its AR and VR products, into its own reporting segment. Facebook's apps, such as Instagram and WhatsApp, would fall into the second category. This year, Facebook plans to spend $10 billion on its metaverse efforts.

During Facebook Connect, the tech giant unveiled more VR and AR tools, including a virtual social space for your home, VR messenger calling, a marketplace for digital goods, and a new app called Polar that lets you create AR and filters without knowing how to code. Facebook also revealed that it is developing a higher-end headset called Cambria as well as augmented reality glasses.

According to a Facebook post by Andrew Bosworth, the company's next CTO, the Oculus brand, which includes the Oculus Quest VR headset and the Oculus app, will be rebranded to Meta Quest and the Meta Quest app in early 2022. Oculus Home will become Horizon Home, Oculus Venues will become Horizon Venues, Oculus Friends will become Horizon Friend, and Oculus Profile will become Horizon Profile, among other Oculus names.