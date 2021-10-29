Facebook’s Meta watch details leaked, Features a Camera Notch

Facebook reportedly developing a smartwatch with a notch. It's clear from the first leaked images of Facebook's smartwatch that it has a notch and what appears to be a front-facing camera. The watch's screen is turned off in the photo, but the beady little camera eye is clearly visible.

The photo was discovered inside the company's app for its Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses, according to Bloomberg. The watch, codenamed "Milan," has a large display similar to the Apple Watch, but it lacks a camera. According to Bloomberg, the image shown today may not be the final version that consumers see. Nonetheless, it backs up previous reports about Facebook's work.

According to a report by the Verge, the front-facing camera, which has a 1080p resolution, can be used for video calls. LTE will be supported by the watch. The Information reported in February that the watch will include health, fitness, and messaging features.

The device was supposed to be released in Summer 2022, according to Bloomberg's source, but there hasn't been a final decision yet.

Google, Garmin, Samsung, and Apple are the market leaders in smartwatches. To set itself apart, Facebook's offering is designed to closely resemble a smartphone. During Thursday's Connect keynote, CEO Mark Zuckerberg made several jabs at what he called "closed platforms," possibly referring to Android and iOS. In its earnings call earlier this week, Facebook blamed Apple's ad-tracking features in part for missed revenue targets.

Facebook's parent company, Meta, rebranded itself earlier today.