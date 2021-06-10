Facebook will soon launch a Smartwatch to compete with the Apple Watch

Facebook will soon launch a smartwatch that will compete with Apple Watch. Facebook's smartwatch will feature two cameras.

Global Smartwatch sales have seen exponential growth since 2020 amidst the pandemic. Apple has led the global market with 33.5% of the entire market share. On the other hand, Huawei and Samsung the closest competitors to Apple, are at 8.4% and 8%, respectively. In this already established market, Facebook aims to compete with Apple by releasing a new Smartwatch with two cameras.

According to a report submitted by Verge, Facebook's smartwatch that was speculated as a rumour before, is confirmed and will be launching next year in summer. The smartwatch will compete directly with Apple Watch and will have many additional features over the Apple Watch. One such feature that will be very different to that of the Apple Watch is the presence of a camera. Facebook's smartwatch will feature two cameras. The first one will enable the possibility of video calls directly from the watch. The secondary camera will function as a normal camera to capture pictures or videos similar to a mobile phone.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, is confident that people will use the cameras on the smartwatch for video calls and capturing pictures or videos. He aims to provide customers with the required hardware directly to customers, bypassing Apple Store and its policies.

Facebook's smartwatch, will be powered by a custom version of Android wearOS, will feature LTE connectivity and house a heart rate monitor. The watch is yet to enter mass production but should be available in the summer of 2022. The watch might retail for around $400 and will have three colour options to choose from (white, black and gold).

Apple's smartwatch has dominated the Global Smartwatch market since the launch of the first Apple Watch in 2015. Apple has dominated the global market for the last six years and the nearest competition, Huawei and Samsung combined, can not reach the sales figures of Apple.

